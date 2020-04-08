LEWIS, Norrie:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4 April 2020, at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Wellington, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Lilian, father of Denise Cornford and Christine Lewis-West, father-in-law of Chris and loving Poppa of Charlotte Lewis-West and Thomas and William Cornford. With grateful thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village for their compassionate care of our adored father. In accordance with Norrie's wishes a private cremation has been held, and a service will be held in Dunedin at a later date. All messages to the family can be sent c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Norrie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.
For a life lived with grace, dignity and humour
"Here's to Temperance."
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2020