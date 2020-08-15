WALKER, Norman John:
After a short illness peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on 13th August 2020, aged 83 years. Loved husband to the late Betty, loved father to Steve, Graham, Maurice, Ann, and Kim. Loved Granddad and Great-Granddad to all of his grandchildren. A service for Norman will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, on Tuesday 18th August at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hawkes Bay Cancer Society would be appreciated. These can be left at the service or made online at central-districts.cancernz.org.nz. Messages can be sent c/- Walker family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020