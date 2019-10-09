ROBERTSON,
Norman Samuel:
Passed away at Bupa Whitby Care Home on Monday 7th October 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dawn Robertson (nee Miller). Loved father of Jeremy, Michael, Martin, Bronwyn and Timothy. Adored grandfather of Samantha, Matthew, Thomas, Samuel, Rachel, Hannah, Danielle, Benjamin, Daniel and Scarlett. A celebration of Norm's life will be held at the Karori Main Chapel, 15 Rosehaugh Ave, Karori, on Friday 11th October 2019 commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. By request, please no flowers, but donations to Alzheimers NZ are very welcome in light of Norm's illness. Thanks to all the wonderful staff at Whitby Care Home for taking such good care of Norm over the past 4 years.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019