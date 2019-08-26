PORTER,

Norman Warwick (Norm):

Norm passed peacefully on 24 August 2019 in the company of family at Charles Fleming Village. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Frances and her family. Very much loved father & father-in-law of Alan & Marilyn, Ian & Tania, Maree & Thomas, Denise & Paul. Much loved grandfather of Gary & Zara, Tony & Ruby, Sarah & Rob, Michelle & Ciaran, Chloe & Leighton, Chelsea & Nick and Courtney, Jhana & Arjun. Special great-granddad of Ava, Mia, Kenzie, Paige & Grayson. Thank you to the staff at Charles Fleming for all his care.

"Cycling with the Angels."

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Rosary to be recited in Cedarwood, on Tuesday 27 August at 7.00pm. A service to celebrate Norm's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Wednesday 28 August at 11.00am, followed by burial at Waikanae Cemetery.

