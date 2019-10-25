Norman FRANCE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman FRANCE.
Service Information
Kelly Funeral Services
PO Box 37078
Christchurch, Canterbury
033225226
Death Notice

FRANCE, Norman Walter:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Aged 89 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret, Rose and Jerry, Richard and Ada. Loved Poppa to Billie and Maddie and Grandpa of Pippa and Thomas. Great friend and brother of Murray. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Rahiri Care Home for the kindness shown to Norm. A service for Norman will be held in St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 1.30pm. All messages to the "France Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.


Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.