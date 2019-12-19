FLETCHER,
Norman Duncan (Noz):
Died peacefully at Marlborough Hospice, on Monday, December 16, 2019, much loved husband and soulmate of Alison, incredible Dad to Pepi, and Nick, and beloved Nozzie to our diverse, extensive whanau. A celebration of Noz's rich and varied life will be held at Port Marlborough Pavilion, Waikawa, on Saturday, January 11, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to marlboroughhospice.org.nz Messages to 3 Rohe Drive, Waikawa Bay, Picton.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 19, 2019