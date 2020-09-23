ELY, Norman Richard:
After a short illness, Norm passed away peacefully on Friday 18 September 2020, in his 74th year. Loved father of Allison and Stacey, Richard (deceased). Grandfather of Stacey, Kyle and Sam. Proud great-grandfather of Ariki. Loved brother of Trevor and Sandra. All family from Queensland, Australia. As per Norm's wishes a private cremation has been held. To celebrate Norm's life, an afternoon tea will be held on Saturday 26 September 2020 at 2.00pm in Papakowhai. For further details email [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2020