DOUGLAS, Norman George:
(formerly of Featherston). On Friday, 9 August 2019 at Elderslea Rest Home, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Bettina. Dearly loved Dad of Maureen and Jim (both deceased), David and Christine, Janice and Jerry, Graham and Shona, Wendy and Paul. Cherished granddad of thirteen grand, thirteen great-grand and three great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Elderslea Rest Home for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Douglas Family' may be left in Norman's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Norman will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt on Friday, 16 August at 11am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019