COMERFORD,
Norman Alan (Norm):
Tragically as the result of an accident on 29 September 2019, aged 44. Immensely loved by Gina, and a treasured father to his children Will and Charlie. Norm will be greatly missed by his father Peter, his mothers' Natalie and Lynn (deceased), his beloved brother Bryan, sisters Sharon and Nicky; and Nik - the much loved mother of his children, and their whole family.
Norm was a hugely respected leader and the best of men, when there weren't many good ones left.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Children's Hospital whf.org.nz/wellington-childrens-hospital/ would be appreciated and may be left at Norm's service. Messages to 'the Comerford family' may be placed on Norm's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. A service to celebrate Norm's life will be held at Southward Theatre, Otaihanga Road, Otaihanga, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 8 October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019