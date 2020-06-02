BUNNY,
Norman Bertram (John):
On 1 June 2020 at Wairarapa Hospital in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Bar. Much loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Viv Bunny, Caroline and Arthur Elworthy, Becky Bunny, Lindy and Gwyn Williamson. Loved Grandfather and Fafa of Andrew and Karen, Tessa, Kate and Michael; Anna and Rob, Gintz and Charles, and John; Anita and Fraser, Sarah and Si, Nikki and Chris. Loved great-grandfather of his 19 great-grandchildren. A private service by invitation will be held for John. For those wishing to view the service on line, please visit www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID RosewoodFH password NIYMAX Messages to the Bunny family may be sent c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on June 2, 2020