BRYANT, Norman William:
Passed away peacefully on 28 January 2020 after a short illness. Aged 93. Beloved husband of Mary (deceased), and father of Jennifer (deceased) and Ross, Dennis and Lynette, Karen and Dave, Kevin and Sue, Paul and Tamato, Wendy and John (deceased). Beloved poppy of his 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Brother of Delcie Wilson and Laurie Bryant (deceased). In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Bryant family may be left in Norman's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. Norman's farewell will be held at The Pines, Houghton Bay, at 2.00pm on Monday 3 February 2020, followed by a private cremation.
You'll be forever in our hearts.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 30, 2020