ASHBY,
Norman Terry (Terry):
On Monday 30th March 2020, in the care of Summerset in the Vines, in his 91st year. Youngest son of the late James and Katherine. Brother of Roger, Florence (Poppy), Robert, Katherine, Mavis and Douglas (all deceased). Loved husband of the late Nancye. Father of Howard, the late Gael, Stuart and Warwick. Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. In accordance with government restrictions a private cremation has been held. Messages to: The Ashby family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2020