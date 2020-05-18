WEAVER, Norma Margaret
(nee Mexted):
Formerly of Carterton. On 16th May 2020 peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home, Paraparaumu. In her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug (married for 63 years). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Guy and Viv, Brett and Lynda, Craig (deceased), Paul and the late Bern, Clare and Kevin Crawford. Loved Grandma of Susanna and Shelly, Alice and Jeremy, Mitchell; Katherine and Mike, John, Libby, Sophie and Michael, Gray; Molly; Joseph and Amelia, Laura and Simon, Matt and Rebecca, and a loved great-Grandma of her 11 great-grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimers Wairarapa, PO Box 865, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated. A family service to celebrate Norma's life (in line with Covid-19 restrictions) will be held on Wednesday 20th May at 2.00pm. This will be livestreamed, a request to view can be made from Norma's tribute page. Messages to the Weaver family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2020