Norma STRINGER

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
STRINGER, Norma Isobel
(née Brown):
Born: 14 March 1928
Died: 8 May 2020

Died peacefully on Friday 8th May in her sleep at home in Maraetai Beach, Auckland. Independent to the end. Loved wife of the late Frederick Stringer. Loving mother to Warren, Peter and Annette. Super Nana to Amy, Kerri, Brett and Nicole. Great Nana to Lilith. Loving mother-in-law to Alan, Debbie and Elaine. Sister to Owen, Dawn and Peter. Sister-in-law to Netti, Douglas and Rae. Aunt and honorary mother to a cast of many. There was nothing she would or could not do. Her love for life, family and friends will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace for ever more.
A private cremation will take place with a celebration of her life to be held at a later time to be notified.
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2020
