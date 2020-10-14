NIGHTINGALE, Norma:
On October 9, 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 82 years. Loved sister of the late John and the late Alan. Loved aunt of all her nieces, nephews and families. Special thanks to all of the staff at Aroha Care Centre, Lower Hutt and Hutt Hospital for their loving care shown to Norma. A funeral service for Norma will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Nightingale family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020