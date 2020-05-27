MacKINNON,

Norma Jean (nee Little):

Formerly of Wellington, then Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully at Peppertree Rest Home on Thursday 21 May 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved mother of Anthony, Anne, John and James, and treasured Grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A life lived filled with care

and compassion for others.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Radius Peppertree, Palmerston North, for their care and support of Norma. A memorial service for Norma will be held when possible to celebrate her life. A further notice will be posted in this paper when details are finalised.





