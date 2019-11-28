HUGHES, Norma Joan:
(Formerly of Christchurch)
Peacefully on Monday, 25 November 2019 at Summerset at the Course, Upper Hutt. Beloved wife of the late Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Elain and Stuart, Grandma to Thomas and Dominic. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset for their care and support. Messages to the 'Hughes Family' may be left in Norma's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2019