HARPER, Norma Margaret:
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 3rd January 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm Harper and the late John Stirrat. Much loved mother of Rob and Tui, and Jan and Brian, and special Mum to Paula. A much loved Normie of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Iris and Pat, and Max and Colleen, and a dear friend to many. A service for Norma will be held at The Queen Street Gospel Chapel, 539 Queen Street, Levin, on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020