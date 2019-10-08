WALKER, Noreen:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Tawa. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday, 5th October 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loving mother to Bryan and Denise, Nana to Andrew and David, Grandma to Karen and Marcus, and Great-Grandma to Jacob and Owen. A service for Noreen will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 10.00am, on Thursday, 10th October 2019.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2019