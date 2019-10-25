Noreen DAWSON

Death Notice

DAWSON, Noreen Elizabeth
(nee McLeod):
On October 23, 2019, peacefully at home in Taupo, surrounded by loving family, aged 98 years. Much loved wife of the late Reese. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stanley and Gumrai, Douglas and Lynnette, Vivienne, Nevin and Jill, Jane and Steve, Claire and the late Lindon Taunton. Loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Loved mother-in-law of Jan, Esme, Yukie and the late Chris Tjaden. Messages to the Dawson family may be sent C/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Noreen's life will be held in Crossway Lansdowne Church, 1 Totara Street, Masterton, on Wednesday, October 30, at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Masterton Cemetery.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 25, 2019
