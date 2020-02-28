Nora PIDDUCK

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all on the passing of a beautiful and..."
    - Pauline Biggs
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whakarongotai Marae
Marae Lane
Waikanae
View Map
Burial
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
Awa Tapu Cemetery
Valley Road
Paraparaumu
View Map
Death Notice

PIDDUCK, Nora Mahora:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau, on Thursday 27 February 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bobby). Loved Mum of Vaughan, Carol, Rangi, Mahora, Robert, Osmond, Wayne, Kim and their partners. Loved Grandmother and Great- Grandmother of all her Mokopuna. A service to celebrate Nora's life will be held at Whakarongotai Marae, Marae Lane, Waikanae, on Monday 2 March 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.
"Love you all....
God bless you all."
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.