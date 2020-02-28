PIDDUCK, Nora Mahora:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau, on Thursday 27 February 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bobby). Loved Mum of Vaughan, Carol, Rangi, Mahora, Robert, Osmond, Wayne, Kim and their partners. Loved Grandmother and Great- Grandmother of all her Mokopuna. A service to celebrate Nora's life will be held at Whakarongotai Marae, Marae Lane, Waikanae, on Monday 2 March 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.
"Love you all....
God bless you all."
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 28, 2020