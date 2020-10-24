Nora HANIFY

Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Church of St Francis Xavier
152 Stokes Valley Road
Stokes Valley
Death Notice

HANIFY, Nora Patricia:
On 23 October 2020, peacefully at the Home of Compassion, Silverstream. Aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Loved mother of Helen, Stephen, Erin, Carmel and Bernadette. Nora was also a cherished mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, auntie, nana and friend. Messages to the 'Hanify Family' may be left in Nora's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Nora's Funeral Service will be held at the Church of St Francis Xavier, 152 Stokes Valley Road, Stokes Valley, on Wednesday, 28 October at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020
