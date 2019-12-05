CURRIE, Noleen Avis:
On 2 December 2019 at Wellington Public Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Clive and Michelle, much loved gran of Brooke, Ryan, Ben and Tim and great-gran of Ella. Loved by Richard, Cole and her nieces and nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ, PO Box 12482, Wellington. Special thanks to the staff at Wellington and Kenepuru Hospitals. Messages to the Currie family may be left in Noleen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Noleen's funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, 90 Hamilton Road, Hataitai, on Monday, 9 December at 11.00am and will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019