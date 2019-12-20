VAN STRATUM,
Nolda Maria (Nollie):
On 18 December 2019, peacefully at the Woburn Masonic Home; aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Dearly loved Mum to Yvonne & John, and Jackie & Steve. Cherished Oma of Adam, David, Ryan, and great-grandma of Alice. Messages to Nollie's family may be placed in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Sincere thanks to the staff of Woburn Masonic Home for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes NZ Wellington Inc , PO Box 3304, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A celebration of Nollie's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 23 December 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019