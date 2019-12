VAN STRATUM,Nolda Maria (Nollie):On 18 December 2019, peacefully at the Woburn Masonic Home; aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Dearly loved Mum to Yvonne & John, and Jackie & Steve. Cherished Oma of Adam, David, Ryan, and great-grandma of Alice. Messages to Nollie's family may be placed in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Sincere thanks to the staff of Woburn Masonic Home for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes NZ Wellington Inc , PO Box 3304, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A celebration of Nollie's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 23 December 2019 at 2.00pm.