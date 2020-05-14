Nola SLADE

Death Notice

SLADE,
Nola Jean (nee Kirk):
Of Waikanae. On April 7, 2020, suddenly at Wellington Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of John (dec), beloved mother of Barbara, Rosanne and mother-in-law of Simon. Much loved grandmother of Gabriella, Jerome, Kate, Kyle, Ben, William and Connor, and great-grandmother of Elsa. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Cedarwood, on Friday, May 15 at 11.00am, followed by a private family interment. Messages to the Slade family, PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Published in Dominion Post on May 14, 2020
