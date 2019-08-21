QUIGAN, Nola May:
Passed away in the early hours on 20 August 2019 at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 95. Adored wife of the late Kevin, beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandma to Gavin, Diana, Sarah, Stuart and Natalie. Great-grandma to Mackenzie. Aunt and friend to many. Huge and heartfelt thanks to the outstanding staff at Malvina Major and Ward 6 at Kenepuru Hospital for their compassionate care of Nola. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 and may be left at the service. Messages to the "Quigan family" may be posted c/- P O Box 7123, Wellington 6242. The Service for Nola will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington, on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2019