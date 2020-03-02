NICOLLE, Nola Frances

(nee Waugh):

Died a year ago today, 2nd March 2019. Dearly loved mother of Brian, Maree and Anne and families. Nana of Amber. Wife of Phil (d.1965). A long life well lived.

If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me.

Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day,

But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.



