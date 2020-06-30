JACOB, Nola Joyce Irene:
Of Levin. Aged 94 years, at Summerset by the Ranges, Levin. Dearly loved wife for 70 years of the late Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Aileen, Gary and Merlyn, and loved Nana of her 5 grandchildren and Great-Nana of her 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset for their outstanding care of Nola. A service for Nola is being held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Thursday 2nd July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 30, 2020