GRIFFIN, Nola (nee Cherry):
Died peacefully on October 22, 2019 in Medford, Oregon, aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Don, much loved mother of Dennis and Sharen (Robertson); treasured grandmother, great and great-great grandmother (all of USA); loved daughter of the late William (Bill) and Elsie Cherry and sister of the late James (Jim), late Claude, late Zelda (twin) and late Keith; treasured auntie to many New Zealand whanau. Messages to D Barker, 80 Cornwall Street, Masterton 5810.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019