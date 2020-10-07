FRASER,
Nola Fay (nee Morton):
Of Paraparaumu, previously of Eastbourne. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on Sunday, 4 October 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Fraser. Much loved younger sister of Jack, Tup, Keith, Violet Maulder and Ron (all deceased). Loved and cherished Aunt of Doug & Viv Morton, Grant & Susan Morton, Debbie Webster, Kathy Freeman (dec), Bruce & Jane Morton, Lyn & Rob Menefy, Don & Tina Morton, Jenny Watson-Paul, Larry Morton (dec), Kevin & Trish Maulder (both deceased), Brian & Jackie Maulder (both deceased), Diane & John Tompson, Jeni & Murray Sturm, Kate Morton, Andrew Morton (dec), and her many great-nieces and nephews and their families. Loved companion of Godfrey Rogers. A celebration of Nola's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 9 October 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to "The Fraser/Morton Family" c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA via www.rnzspca.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020