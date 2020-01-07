FRASER, Nola Jocelyn:
On 3rd January 2020, at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori, aged 95. Cherished wife of the late Bert, much loved mother of Ian, Howard, Grant, and Craig, and mother-in-law to Suzanne, Jane, Di, and Sonya. A wonderful grandmother to Andrew, Mark, Nick, Olivia, Mira, Daniel, Alice, Tim, Kris, and Anna and their partners, great-grandmother to Lily, Charlie, Bonnie, Lola, Jack, Isla, Lucy, Eden, Mia, Simone, Darby, Oliver, and Jackson. Following two very special weeks of birthday and Christmas celebrations, Nola died peacefully and at the top of her game. The family wants to acknowledge the outstanding love and care Nola received during her 18 months at Sprott House. In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to the Fred Hollows Foundation – a cause very close to Nola's heart, these may also be left at Nola's service. Messages and tributes to 'the Fraser family' may be placed online in Nola's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Nola will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr Onepu Road and Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Friday 10th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020