EVANS, Nola (nee Dixon):
Peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on 29 May 2020. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Eric Glyn Evans, adored mum of John & Yvonne, Rod & Jane, Lyn, Pete and Andrea. Nana will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Lara, Sam, Danny, Thomas, Billy-Sue, Penny, Tessa, Tim, Ben and Mia. Much loved sister of Dennis & Ann, and the late Rex, Norman and Marjorie. Many thanks to all those that cared for Nola throughout her illness and special thanks to Raewyn. In lieu of flowers donations to the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute would be appreciated via http://gmri.org.nz/cms/donate/ A service to celebrate Nola's life will be held at Kingswood cnr Cairo and King Street, Upper Hutt on Wednesday 3 June at 2.00pm, according to Covid 19 regulations. Please indicate your intention to attend by emailing the family at [email protected] All messages to "the Evans family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from May 30 to June 1, 2020