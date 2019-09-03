BAYLISS, Nola Anna Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 31 August 2019. Aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Mary-Liz, David, Stephen and Beth, and grandmother of Ingrid, Irena, Andrew, Jake, Emrys, Bryn and Lili. Loving great-grandmother to Summer, Jordan, Elodie and the newly arrived Zoe. A service for Nola will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 5 September 2019 at 2.00pm. Grateful thanks to the wonderful care provided by Wellington Free Ambulance and the staff of the Emergency Department and Ward 5 South at Wellington Hospital.
May she rest in peace.
Messages can be sent to the Bayliss family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019