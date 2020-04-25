O'SULLIVAN-HEALY,
Noeline Margaret:
On 18 April 2020, passed away peacefully, aged 91 years. Loved wife of Francis Healy (dec) & John O'Sullivan (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Danny & Sue O'Sullivan (Dunedin), Marie & Duncan Laing (Wellington), Peter & Debbie O'Sullivan (Christchurch), Kevin (Sydney), Anthony & Alex O'Sullivan (Bowral), Theresa & Paul Sexton (Invercargill). Loved Nana of Hadley, Elliot and Oliver, Robert, Andrew and Stephen, Julia, Audrey Amelia and Toby, Christopher and Tom. Our sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff at the Charles Fleming Retirement Village. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Noeline's life will be held later. All messages may be sent to 26 Rimu Road, Kelburn, Wellington 6012.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020