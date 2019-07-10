Noeline LARKMAN

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to you Vickie and family. Nan was a special..."
  • "Condolences to you and your family Vickie. I have lovely..."
  • "Condolences to you and your family Vicki. I have lovely..."
  • "Sorry Vicky to hear of Nans passing,Betty and Nan can go..."
    - John Press
Death Notice

LARKMAN,
Noeline Onyx (Nan):
Died on 5 July 2019 at Stokeswood Rest Home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved mother of Vickie and the late Paul, and wonderful mother-in-law of Gary and Sally. One of a kind treasured nana to Hanna, Matt, Taylor, Polly, Harry, Eliza, and great-grandaughter Ruby.
She will be sadly missed
but now at peace.
Special thanks to the staff at Stokeswood Rest Home. According to Nan's wishes, a private cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.