LARKMAN,
Noeline Onyx (Nan):
Died on 5 July 2019 at Stokeswood Rest Home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved mother of Vickie and the late Paul, and wonderful mother-in-law of Gary and Sally. One of a kind treasured nana to Hanna, Matt, Taylor, Polly, Harry, Eliza, and great-grandaughter Ruby.
She will be sadly missed
but now at peace.
Special thanks to the staff at Stokeswood Rest Home. According to Nan's wishes, a private cremation will be held.
