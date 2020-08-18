GOLLINS, Noeline Ada:
On 15th August 2020, at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. Aged 96. Much loved wife of the late Trevor, and mother and mother-in-law to Chris and Donna. Grandma to Tom, Oliver and Adrian. Special aunty to Jacqueline, Bruce and Carol. A very sincere thank you to the wonderful staff and management of Sevenoaks where Noeline and Trevor resided for 33 years. Noeline's funeral will be held at the Kapiti Crematorium, Valley Road, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, Wednesday 19th August.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020