ROSE, Noelene Catherine
(nee Strahan):
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, surrounded by her family on Saturday 25 January 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric for 61 years. Loved and cherished Mum of Greg and Caren, Bethney and Alan, Margot and Andrew, Allister and Sophi. Treasured Gran of Sonja, Lochlan; David and Vanessa, Tara and Lee, Hamish; Hannah, Kate; Gabriel, and Amy. Adored Great-Gran of her four great-grandchildren. Messages to the Rose family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated, and may be left at the church entrance. A service to celebrate Noelene's life will be held at St. John's Anglican The Evangelist Church, 16 Camden Street, Feilding, on Wednesday 29 January 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020