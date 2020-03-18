Noelene CASEY

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:15 a.m.
Church of St Joseph's
1 Pine Avenue
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

CASEY, Noelene
(née McCaughan):
Passed peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital on March 17th 2020 at the age of 89. Wife of James. Loved mother of Margaret, Steven, Richard, Brian, Terence, Jill & Helen. Mother-in-law of Leanne. Loved grandmother of Jared, Aiden, Charlotte, Daniel, Neve, Danielle and Nicholas. Beloved sister of Monica, Patricia and Maureen. Thanks to the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital. A service will be held in the Church of St Joseph's, 1 Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Friday 20th at 11.15am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest and Bird Society.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 18, 2020
