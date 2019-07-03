THOMPSON,
Noeleen June (nee Smith):
Peacefully at Oceania Rest Home, Heretaunga, aged 84. Dearly loved Mum of Graeme, Joanna, Andrea and Kerei, and Nana of Tash, Paige, Danielle, Angus, Zach, Korey, Stella, and Bailey, and Great-Nana to Amelia, Taylor and Hamish. Loved sister of Gilly, Helen, Margaret, Rewa, Janet, Jennifer, Peter, Colin and John. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Oceania Rest Home, Heretaunga, who cared for Mum. Mum's funeral service will be held in Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 5th July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Thompson family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or placed on Noeleen's page at www.tributes.co.nz.
"You will always be in our hearts and missed so much"
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019