BROSNAHAN,
Noeleen Ruth:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Coastal Villas on Friday, 23 August 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Loved sister of the late Claude, Esmay, Iris, Eric, and Merle (McKavanagh). Very cherished Mum to Michael & Pauline, Kevin & Imelda, Anne & Neil Berry, Bernard (dec), Brendan & Sue, Therese & Steve Peters, Mark & Monique, Paul & Jacqui, and Nigel & Della Roache. Special Nana to 25 grand-children and 26 great-grandchildren.
A special lady to all she met.
Special thanks to Coastal Villas staff for their great supportive care and love for our Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations for Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. Requiem Mass to celebrate Noeleen's life will be held at "Southwards", Otaihanga Road, Paraparaumu, at 2pm on Thursday, 29 August 2019.
