THOMAS, Noel Orton:
30.11.1926 - 30.9.2019
Formerly of Whanganui. Of Waikanae. On September 30, 2019, peacefully at Winara Care Home, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Jill. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gillian & David, Ann & John, Wendy, Malcolm & Diane. Loved grandad and great-grandad of his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Parkwood Lodge and Winara Care Home. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Messages to the Thomas Family, 23 Wren St, Waikanae 5036.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2019