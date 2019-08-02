SPAULDING, Noel Francis:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30th July 2019 in Whakatane Hospital, aged 85. Much loved son of the late Frederick and Vera Spaulding. Cherished husband of the late Vi. Loved brother of Harrod (dec), and Yvonne and Ronald (dec). Fondly remembered by his cousins, nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Mike, Maree and Josh Hyndman.
Noel, you had an incredible journey while on this earth; your spiritual journey
has already begun.
Love and God Bless.
In accordance with Noel's wishes, a private service has been held. Communications please to the Spaulding family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 2, 2019