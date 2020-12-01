Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel PARKINSON. View Sign Death Notice



On 27 November 2020, aged 91 years. Peacefully at Leighton House, Gisborne, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Florrie. Loved father and father-in-law of Amanda and Kelvin Kelly (Hastings), and Guy and Carolyn (Wellington). Beloved Grandad of Claire and Gareth Williams, Philip Kelly and Jason, Kate and Todd Parkinson. Adored great-grandad of Olivia, Lochlan and Emily Williams. A cherished brother, uncle and friend. A special thank you to the staff of Leighton House for taking care of Noel over the last five years. A private cremation and family service has been held, according to Noel's wishes. Donations to the St. John's Ambulance Service would be greatly appreciated. Any message maybe sent to Amanda Kelly, 38 Kirkwood Rd, Hastings 4120.

