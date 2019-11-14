Noel MERRIMAN (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Napier Sailing Club
63 West Quay
Ahuriri, Napier
Death Notice

MERRIMAN,
Noel Levi (Happy):
25.7.1936 - 12.11.2019
Passed away with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband and soulmate of Yvonne for 60 years. Much loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Karen and Shayne, and Bronwyn and Ralph. Cherished Pop of Kylie, Blair, Stacey, Rebecca, Joshua, Gemma, Jeananne, Jimmy, Kane, and their partners. Much loved Pop of his great-grandchildren. Uncle Happy to his many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ozanam House Trust can be left at the service, and would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, on Friday, November 15 at 11.00am. All messages to the Merriman Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2019
