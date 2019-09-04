MATHESON, Noel Bruce:
On 28 August 2019, peacefully at home in Nelson aged 88 years. Husband of Edna, father of Shonagh, Allan and Tom. Grandfather of Stephen, Jane, Natalie, Duncan and Benjamin. Younger brother of the late Mac and Graeme Matheson. Remembered as skilled woodworker and craftsman, teacher and environmentalist. He relished a robust discussion. A private cremation has been held at Noel's request. Grateful thanks to the caring staff at the Nelson-Tasman Hospice.
Anisy's Tasman
Funeral Home
Nelson 03 5441129
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019