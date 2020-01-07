MAHONEY, Noel Jackson:
On January 5, 2020, peacefully at Winara House, Waikanae. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Philip & Zelita, Anne & Steven. Grandfather of Justin, Alex, Daniel, Eduardo, Dominic, and great-grandfather of Charlie, Ben, Toby and Sophie. Grateful thanks to the staff at Winara for their loving care of Noel.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Wednesday, January 8 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waikanae cemetery.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 7, 2020