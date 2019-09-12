JARVIS, Noel Francis:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital after a brief illness, on Tuesday, 10 September 2019, in his 92nd year. Beloved "Old Boy" of Anne for 62 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of David and Genny, Carolyn and Evan. Cherished Grandad to Daniel and Rhi, Angela, Leigh and Phil, and Jason. Loved GG of Aiden, Mikayla, Alyssa, Devin, Aria, Harrison, Zoe and William. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.wfa.org.nz. Messages to the 'Jarvis Family' may be left in Noel's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Noel will be held at St Philip's Anglican Church, 4 Rawhiti St, Stokes Valley, on Monday, 16 September at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019