Passed away peacefully at Millvale, Waikanae, on Saturday 18th April 2020, aged 94. Much loved husband of Alison, father of Ron, Mark, Neville, and in-laws Adrienne (deceased), Wendy, Tia, and Sophia, and uncle to Ailsa and Frank. Treasured Grandfather of Sarah-Jane, Keryn, Cameron, Elliott, Simone, Stacey, Hannah, Aum, Arti, and Armi, and his great-grandchildren, Leontaye, Serenity, Le Bron, Wharenikau, Joshua, Marcelene, Alexis Rose and Charlotte. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will be held and a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2020
