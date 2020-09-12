BURT, Noel Retchford:
Of Masterton. On 10th September 2020 peacefully at Cornwall Rest Home. Aged 83. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Karen, Sandra and Alex Farquhar, Craige and Vanessa, Brenda and Gary Hilston. Loved Poppa of Jason and Nick Burt; Lachlan and Kel Farquhar; Allen and Tarah Burt; Taylor, Greg and Jade Hilston and great grandson Noah. A loved brother of Judith Johnson (deceased), Leonie Gooding and Gary Burt. A loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Sincere thanks to the staff of Cornwall Rest Home for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers a donation to Wellington Free Ambulance, P O Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Noel will be held in the Richmond Chapel on Monday 14th September 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. In accordance with Covid 19 restrictions numbers will be limited to 100. Noel's service will be live streamed via: www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: richmond
Password: WQWTRP
Messages to the Burt family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020