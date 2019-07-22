Noel BRIDGEMAN

Death Notice

BRIDGEMAN, Noel Charles:
PhD (VUW) and J.P.
13 August 1945
- 13 July 2019
Died suddenly and peacefully at home in New Plymouth from acute myeloid leukemia, just missing out on his farewell party planned for the same afternoon. Loved husband of the late Doreen (died 1999). Dearest friend and beloved life companion of his wife Liz. Wonderful father and loved mentor to son Chris and Patsy, and daughter Jan and Phil. Sadly missed by stepson Russell, Annette and stepgrandsons. Heartfelt thanks to the 80 invited party guests who gave wonderful tributes to Noel's lifetime achievements and handled the unexpected transition from party to funeral so well. As Noel wished, he has been privately cremated.

Published in Dominion Post on July 22, 2019
